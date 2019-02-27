Pueblo Police are ramping up traffic enforcement

PUEBLO – The Pueblo Police Department is ramping up traffic enforcement in the city.

News 5 was there with officers Wednesday as they were pulling people over for not following the move over law.

Police said they have issued more than 200 citations for various traffic violations this month.

“Well we are hoping through education and also you know by us pulling people over and issuing citations, that it’s essentially a way for them to learn that they need to slow down be more careful while driving,” said Cpl. Jimmie Quintana.

PD said since it has received more officers from the 2B tax, which is money to get more officers in the department. Most of those new officers start with the traffic division.