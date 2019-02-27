Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Phone threat causes lockdown of Denver City and County Building

DENVER – The Denver City and County Building was on lockdown this morning due to an anonymous threat received over the phone around 7:30 a.m.  As of 9:30 a.m. the lockdown was lifted and employees allowed to return.

Denver Police treated the threat as credible. Access to the area on the 1400 block of Bannock was limited due to security and police presence.

The building was evacuated shortly after 7:30 a.m. when the threat was received. Officers searched the entire building and surrounding grounds, finding nothing dangerous and no suspicious persons.

Police are currently investigating who made the threat,  no arrests have been made at this time. Specific details about the threat were not disclosed.

