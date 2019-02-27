Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Own your health at Southern Colorado’s 5Health Fair

COLORADO – The more you know about your health the better. You never want to end up facing a dire medical issue that could’ve been caught early.

The 5Health Fair is one of the best ways for you to get a comprehensive understanding of your health, and every year we hear stories about attendees who discover potentially life-threatening issues.

If understanding your health situation is important to you, the 5Health Fair is a good place to start.

Every 5Health Fair is free and open to the public and offers a wide array of low-cost and free screenings. You can quickly find out which screenings are available at your area’s 5Health Fair by visiting 9healthfair.org. You can even make an appointment for some screenings and make the most efficient use of your time.

Below is a list of the 5Health Fairs in Southern Colorado. Bring a friend and share this amazing resource. Now is the time to own your health.

Date Site Name Address City Time
March 30th Custer County School 709 Main St Westcliffe 7:00AM-12:00PM
March 30th Praise Assembly of God 2000 Troy Ave Pueblo 7:00AM-12:00PM
April 6th Community Congregational Church 103 Pawnee Ave Manitou Springs 7:00AM-12:00PM
April 6th Mountain Valley High School 403 Pitkin Ave Saguache 7:30AM-11:30AM
April 6th St Thomas More Hospital at Evangelical Free Church 3000 E Main St Canon City 7:00AM-11:00AM
April 12th Bent County Healthcare Providers Fair 701 Park Ave Las Animas 7:00AM-10:00AM
April 13th Otero Jr College 1802 Colorado Ave La Junta 7:00AM-10:00AM
April 13th Mission Medical Center 2125 E LaSalle St Colorado Springs 8:00AM-12:00PM
April 13th Mt San Rafael Hospital 410 Benedicta Ave Trinidad 7:30AM-12:00PM
April 27th DaVita Medical Group 2405 Research Pkwy Colorado Springs 8:00AM-12:00PM​

 

