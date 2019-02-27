Own your health at Southern Colorado’s 5Health Fair

COLORADO – The more you know about your health the better. You never want to end up facing a dire medical issue that could’ve been caught early.

The 5Health Fair is one of the best ways for you to get a comprehensive understanding of your health, and every year we hear stories about attendees who discover potentially life-threatening issues.

If understanding your health situation is important to you, the 5Health Fair is a good place to start.

Every 5Health Fair is free and open to the public and offers a wide array of low-cost and free screenings. You can quickly find out which screenings are available at your area’s 5Health Fair by visiting 9healthfair.org. You can even make an appointment for some screenings and make the most efficient use of your time.

Below is a list of the 5Health Fairs in Southern Colorado. Bring a friend and share this amazing resource. Now is the time to own your health.