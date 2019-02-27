New disease spreading among ducks & geese

DENVER — Colorado Parks & Wildlife officers say they are investigating a “new duck disease” believed to be responsible for the deaths of several birds in the Denver area.

Necropsies were just completed on some of the dead geese and it was found they all had a certain type of bacterial infection, which is being called “new duck disease.”

All dead birds tested negative for avian influenza.

CPW says the disease is only believed to affect waterfowl but could also spread to poultry or other birds, and is likely easily spread among large, congregated flocks of ducks or geese.

Right now cases have only been spotted in flocks that have been in the area of Denver, but if you notice any dead birds, don’t touch them, keep pets away and contact your local Colorado Parks and Wildlife office.