Larry H. Miller dealerships donate $30,000 to local charities

COLORADO SPRINGS – Larry H. Miller dealerships gave away $30,000 to three local charities Wednesday.

$10,000 each went to the Ronald McDonald House for their work with families, the Community Partnership for Child Development for their child education programs, and the Colorado Springs Conservatory for providing music and arts education to kids.

“Through a process of selection, these organizations were selected for donations because of what they do for the community and how they provide for women and children, youth and education,” said General Manager Bill Stahelin.

Over the past 20 years, Larry H Miller Charities have donated over $900,000 to Colorado non-profits.

Tyler Dumas

Tyler Dumas

Digital Content Producer
