House Health & Insurance Committee debating e-cigarette bill

DENVER – Tuesday, the House Health and Insurance Committee in Denver debated a bill that would limit where e-cigarettes can be used.

The bill would add e-cigs and other vaping devices to the Colorado Clean Indoor Air Act, which restricts the use of tobacco use at the workplace and in many public places.

Medical Marijuana advocates are concerned that the law would unintentionally impact patients who are vaping prescription cannabis. An example they point to is i apartments, where potential vaping bans could be adopted.