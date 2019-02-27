Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

House Health & Insurance Committee debating e-cigarette bill

DENVER – Tuesday, the House Health and Insurance Committee in Denver debated a bill that would limit where e-cigarettes can be used.

The bill would add e-cigs and other vaping devices to the Colorado Clean Indoor Air Act, which restricts the use of tobacco use at the workplace and in many public places.

Medical Marijuana advocates are concerned that the law would unintentionally impact patients who are vaping prescription cannabis. An example they point to is i apartments, where potential vaping bans could be adopted.

Tyler Dumas

Tyler Dumas

Digital Content Producer
More News
House Health & Insurance Committee debating e-cigarette bill

House Health & Insurance Committee debating e-cigarette bill

6:10 pm
United Methodist delegates reject recognizing gay marriage

United Methodist delegates reject recognizing gay marriage

5:47 pm
Dobby the giraffe turns 2!

Dobby the giraffe turns 2!

5:05 pm
House Health & Insurance Committee debating e-cigarette bill
Covering Colorado

House Health & Insurance Committee debating e-cigarette bill

United Methodist delegates reject recognizing gay marriage
News

United Methodist delegates reject recognizing gay marriage

Dobby the giraffe turns 2!
Covering Colorado

Dobby the giraffe turns 2!

Scroll to top
Skip to content