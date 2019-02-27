Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Heroes Academy in Pueblo could face emergency closure

PUEBLO – A Pueblo school could face an emergency closure.

The possible closure comes after an electrical issue that happened a few weeks ago at Heroes Academy.

D60 said an electrical engineer checked the school and said a new electrical system will be needed. The repairs will reportedly cost more than $1.5 million.

Until a decision is made by the school board, the district said it will keep a close eye on the condition of the school.

“We are at that point where we need to take some immediate steps to either keep them open or get some other repairs in there or make other decisions because you know, unchecked and unaddressed those schools will close themselves,” said Bob Lawson, Executive Director of Facilities.

If the school closes, there are options on the table. One of which is transferring students to other schools.

