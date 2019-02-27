Fountain police arrest man for failure to register as a sex offender

Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Aaron Libal
Photo of 44-year-old Aaron Libal

FOUNTAIN – Fountain police arrested a man for failure to register as a sex offender Wednesday morning.

Police arrested 44-year-old Aaron Libal around 6 a.m. at a residence in the 500 block of Royalty Place, which is near the intersection of S. Santa Fe Avenue and Crest Drive.

Police said they found a sawed-off shotgun and a handgun inside his home, which were seized after a search. He was arrested without incident.

If you have information that could be useful to law enforcement about Libal, you’re encouraged to call Fountain police dispatch at 719-390-5555.

Tom Kackley

Tom Kackley

Tom Kackley is a digital content producer at KOAA News 5. He has worked in southern Colorado since 2016.
