Dobby the giraffe turns 2!

DENVER — A big celebration is planned for the final day of February at the Denver Zoo.

Giraffe calf Dobby will be celebrating his 2nd birthday Thursday at 2:30 p.m. Zookeepers say Dobby will even have a special cake made from all of his favorite foods.

Dobby was a surprise baby arriving in 2017 to mom Kipele and dad Dikembe. He initially was premature, weighing in at only 73 pounds and 5 feet tall, which is small for a newborn giraffe.

Since his birth, Dobby received special care including plasma transfusions and specialized nursing to help him grow and thrive.

Today, the zoo says Dobby is over 12 feet tall and weighs a healthy 1,200 pounds. Keepers describe him as mischievous giraffe who enjoys snacks and socialization.