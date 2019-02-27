CSPD hopes to get John Cena to meet recovering officer Cem Duzel

COLORADO SPRINGS – Colorado Springs Police are on a campaign to get professional wrestler John Cena to stop by and hang out with officer Cem Duzel.
Duzel, who was shot in August, is still recovering in Denver hospital and is a huge fan of Cena. In fact, joining Cem’s family and friends in the hospital is a miniature version of Cena.
CSPD is now trying to replace the small Cena with the real deal.
As Officer Cem Duzel remains courageous through his recovery, we are stepping up our efforts to raise his spirits! Can we convince @JohnCena to visit our hero? More details to come. #CSPDtoCena #NeverGiveUp #HopeForOurHero https://t.co/xtszVyV8lW pic.twitter.com/ieXg6iqoTn
