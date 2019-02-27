Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

CSPD hopes to get John Cena to meet recovering officer Cem Duzel

COLORADO SPRINGS – Colorado Springs Police are on a campaign to get professional wrestler John Cena to stop by and hang out with officer Cem Duzel.

Duzel, who was shot in August, is still recovering in Denver hospital and is a huge fan of Cena. In fact, joining Cem’s family and friends in the hospital is a miniature version of Cena.

CSPD is now trying to replace the small Cena with the real deal.

Tyler Dumas

Tyler Dumas

Digital Content Producer
More News
Walmart is getting rid of greeters; disabled workers worried

Walmart is getting rid of greeters; disabled workers worried

8:54 pm
Larry H. Miller dealerships donate $30,000 to local charities

Larry H. Miller dealerships donate $30,000 to local charities

8:40 pm
Community forum focuses on addiction, recovery

Community forum focuses on addiction, recovery

8:39 pm
Walmart is getting rid of greeters; disabled workers worried
News

Walmart is getting rid of greeters; disabled workers worried

Larry H. Miller dealerships donate $30,000 to local charities
Covering Colorado

Larry H. Miller dealerships donate $30,000 to local charities

Community forum focuses on addiction, recovery
News

Community forum focuses on addiction, recovery

Scroll to top
Skip to content