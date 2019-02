WASHINGTON – Congress just passed what is being called a landmark public lands bill. Colorado Senators were lead sponsors because this is a big deal for the state. “It effects us here on the ground,” said Pikes Peak Recreation Alliance, Executive Director, Becky Leinweber, “The conservation, the recreational access, the preservation of our natural resources. All of this is important to all of us.”

The title is the Natural Resources Management Act. It packages close to 100 public land projects, programs, and initiatives. It continues protection of endangered fish species in Colorado. A piece gives a go ahead for expansion of Florissant Fossil beds. Another element requires technology improvements for wildland firefighters. One of the most significant things is renewing the Land Water Conservation Fund.

The bill passed with bi-partisan support. It now goes to the President’s desk where he is expected to sign it.