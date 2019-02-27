5Pet Check: Register for an appointment on April 1st

KOAA5 is a proud supporter of the 5Pet Check which provides free health screenings and rabies vaccinations to hundreds of pets in Southern Colorado. Each year the Colorado Veterinary Medicine Association coordinates dozens of local vets to provide top-level pet care to families struggling with the costs.

Here’s how it works:

​On April 1st – KOAA News5 will announce a call-in number during the 5PM and 6PM news.

Callers will then set an appointment for their pets on April 6 or 7th

Appointments are limited, so viewers will want to call for their appointment as soon as they receive the call-in number.

Appointments MUST be made via the call-in number. Participating veterinary clinics will NOT accept walk-ins or calls made directly to their offices for 5Pet Check.

During Pet Check, participating clinics provide pre-registered dogs and cats a basic physical exam and rabies vaccination, and counsel pet owners on any additional veterinary care the animal may need.

2019 marks the 10th anniversary of the 5Pet Check program. Since its inception in 2010, CVMA members across the state have generously donated their time to provide free wellness exams and rabies vaccinations to over 9,600 pets in need.

5Pet Check is a unique opportunity for the veterinary community to make a tremendous impact on the lives of pets and people in Colorado, and educate the public about the importance of regular veterinary care, wellness exams, and proper vaccinations.