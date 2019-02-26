Woman charged with felony assault after spitting on police officer

COLORADO SPRINGS – Police officers responded to a traffic accident involving a moving car and a parked car early Tuesday morning.

20-year-old Nikaylee Morrison was taken into custody for various traffic charges including driving under the influence.

While at the hospital, Morrison became violent and fought an officer and security personnel. No one was injured but Morrison did spit on the police officer.

Morrison was taken to the Criminal Justice Center with additional charges including a felony for assaulting the officer.