WATCH: Soldier surprises son in emotional reunion at Colorado Springs school

COLORADO SPRINGS – Colorado Springs Christian Schools shared video of an emotional reunion between a soldier and his son last week.

Chief Warrant Officer Ricardo Maldonado, who is now stationed at Fort Carson, returned home following a five-month deployment. He surprised his son, Andrew, during his PE class and gave him a big hug.

The Maldonado family had just moved to Colorado Springs from Fort Bragg, N.C. and his dad’s surprise came during Andrew’s first day of school at CSCS. Elementary and middle school students then lined the hallway to welcome Maldonado back home.

CSCS issued a statement along with the video that read, “we are thankful the Maldonado family is now part of the CSCS community.”