Vince Niski officially sworn in as Colorado Springs Police Chief

COLORADO SPRINGS – Colorado Springs’ newest Police Chief, Vince Niski was officially sworn in Tuesday.

It was a packed house for the event in the City Council chambers.

Niski has been with the department for 30 years and had been serving as Interim Chief since former Chief Pete Carey’s retirement.

Niski said he is ready to hit the ground running. One of his top priorities will be traffic safety.

“We still see every day where people are running red lights, people are speeding, people are running stop signs,” Niski said. “What we’re really asking them to do is pay attention to their driving habits and drive appropriately.”

The Chief said he also wants to continue to address homeless issues, increase the number of community officers, and maintain community trust.