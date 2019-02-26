Three Aurora men sentenced for attacks on suburban women

DOUGLAS COUNTY – Three men of Aurora have been sentenced for three armed attacks targeting women in Littleton, Highlands Ranch, and Parker.

The crimes began in February 2017 at a car wash in Littleton. A 51-year-old woman was cleaning her car when Xavier Masse and Geoffrey Johnson approached her with guns drawn and one of the men said, “You just got jacked.”

One of them put the muzzle of a handgun in the victim’s mouth and demanded she gets on the ground. The two ransacked her car, stole her phone, and fled the scene in a getaway car.

The next day, a 41-year-old woman drove home from her restaurant job. When she pulled into her driveway in Highlands Ranch, Masse and Johnson appeared on both sides of her car with guns drawn.

The woman gave the men her keys, purse, phone, and wallet. One of the men hit her on the head with a gun and again fled in a getaway car.

Later that same day, a 39-year-old woman was returning home around midnight after meeting a friend in Parker. She parked in the driveway and walked toward her front door when Masse and Johnson approached her on the porch.

One of the men pulled her purse off her shoulder and ran to their getaway car but the victim chased after them. One of the suspects fired two shots at her as they fled.

Parker Police immediately responded to the last incident and found a suspect vehicle.

With assistance from Aurora, Arapahoe, and Douglas County law enforcement officials, Masse and Deaundre McWilliams were taken into custody following a high-speed chase.

Johnson initially escaped but the investigation later identified him, leading to his arrest in August 2017. He pleaded guilty in September 2018 to three counts of aggravated robbery, all Class 3 felonies.

The Douglas County District Court Chief Judge sentenced 27-year-old Johnson to 45 years in prison.

On February 15th, the same judge sentenced 21-year-old Masse to 37 years in the Department of Corrections for his role in the attacks.

During sentencing arguments for Masse, Deputy District Attorney Kristine Rolfes summarized his previous court cases, noting he had refused to take advantage of help multiple times.

“At what time is Xavier Masse accountable for his actions? The juvenile system tried multiple times to help him. At this point a lengthy prison sentence is the only way to keep people safe from him,” Rolfes said.

A jury found Masse guilty of all counts in December including attempted second-degree murder, three counts of aggravated robbery, conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery, three counts of menacing, theft, and obstruction of a police officer.

McWilliams pleaded guilty in October 2017 to one count each of aggravated robbery, conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery, and vehicle eluding.

21-year-old McWilliams played a lesser role in the attacks and was sentenced in December 2017 to a 15-year suspended sentence pending successful completion of six years in the Youthful Offender System.

“Such wanton lawlessness perpetrated by gun-toting miscreants who preyed upon suburban women will not be tolerated in this community. These three threatened, terrorized and left the victims feeling vulnerable and afraid,” District Attorney George Brauchler said. “But they didn’t get away with it. They have earned long stays in prison, and I want the community to once again know that we continue to work to keep them safe.”