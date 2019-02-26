Pueblo residents rally to keep schools open

Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
PUEBLO – Folks in Pueblo continue to rally to keep schools open.

The latest gathering was outside the D-60 administration building where the school board held a meeting Tuesday night.

The ralliers continue to push back against an independent study that showed close to $800 million in repairs are needed across the district to improve schools.

One possibility that has been floated is closing East High School and consolidating it with others.

D-60 wants to remind people that no final decisions have been made as the district is working with stakeholders to find the best solution to the problem.

Tyler Dumas

Tyler Dumas

Digital Content Producer
