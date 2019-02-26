Pueblo residents rally to keep schools open

PUEBLO – Folks in Pueblo continue to rally to keep schools open.

The latest gathering was outside the D-60 administration building where the school board held a meeting Tuesday night.

The ralliers continue to push back against an independent study that showed close to $800 million in repairs are needed across the district to improve schools.

One possibility that has been floated is closing East High School and consolidating it with others.

D-60 wants to remind people that no final decisions have been made as the district is working with stakeholders to find the best solution to the problem.