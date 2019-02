TELLER COUNTY – Former reality TV star Richard Frettered has been sentenced after pleading guilty to sexual assault on a child and other charges.

Fretterd was arrest by Teller County detectives in Dec. of 2018 and charged with numerous child sex assault charges based on complaints, the Teller County Sheriff’s Office said.

Fretterd is a former star of the Weather Channel reality show, “Prospectors.”

“Fretterd’s conviction and sentencing should serve as a stark reminder to those who commit sex crimes in Teller County, especially against children; the full capabilities of law enforcement will be coming for you. These kinds of atrocities against the weak will not stand in our community,” said Commander Greg Couch, Public Information Officer for TCSO.

The victims of Fretterd’s crimes were three middle-school-aged children.

The crimes occurred over a period of years and there were multiple instances of sexual contact, according to the Teller County Sheriff’s Office.

Fretterd received a sentence of four years to life in prison.