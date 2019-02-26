Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
EPCO Public Health to hand out free radon test kits, here’s how to get yours

EL PASO COUNTY – If you’re worried about the dangers of radon, you can get a free testing kit on Wednesday.

El Paso County Public Health is handing out free radon test kits as a part of a community education event. Kits will be handed out on a first-come, first-serve basis until they are gone. The event will be Wedneday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Fountain Library, 230 S. Main St.

Health officials will also be on hand to provide education on the dangers of radon and will answer any questions. No registration is required and everyone is invited.

Radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer in the United States. The Environmental Protection Agency says that El Paso County is in an area with high radon potential. It is a odorless, colorless gas and the only way to know if your home has high levels of radon is to test.

El Paso County Public Health has more information posted on their website.

Lindsay Sax

Lindsay Sax

Lindsay produces the 6 p.m. newscasts on News 5. She has worked in Southern Colorado since Oct. 2016.
