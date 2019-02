DENVER – Low visibility due to fog is causing flight delays at Denver International Airport Tuesday morning.

FlightAware.com is reporting that 103 flights are delayed and another 34 are canceled.

As of 8:52 a.m., visibility was 0.13 miles, which is very low.

The First Alert 5 weather team expects fog to lift from the area sometime in the 10 a.m. hour, and most flights are delayed until the late morning.

Be sure to check your flight status before you head out.