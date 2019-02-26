Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Denver wedding photographer facing criticism for refusing to shoot same-sex ceremony

DENVER – A wedding photographer in Denver is facing criticism after refusing to shoot for a same-sex ceremony.

The couple to be wed says the business owner told them he couldn’t work for their wedding because it doesn’t align with his beliefs.

“I don’t think there’s a lot of good evidence out there that like two men or two women can come together and have a really amazing effective family that is very good and is everlasting,” said Benjamin Hostetter, owner of Media Mansion.

The case is being compared to Lakewood Baker, Jack Phillips, who’s case reached the Supreme Court. The court ruled in his favor.

Tyler Dumas

Tyler Dumas

Digital Content Producer
