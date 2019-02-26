Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Colorado Springs man arrested for a string of armed robberies

COLORADO SPRINGS – On Sunday, February 17th, Colorado Springs police officers arrested Leo Doherty for outstanding warrants.

The 36-year-old Colorado Springs resident was confronted by police in a car that matched the description of the suspect vehicle used in a recent armed robbery.

The Colorado Springs Police Department’s Robbery Unit took over the investigation and executed a search warrant on the vehicle.

During the investigation, multiple items were recovered including a shotgun that links Doherty to four armed robberies.

Doherty was arrested for the robberies of the following businesses:

  • 2-12, Pizza Hut, 6136 Barnes Rd.
  • 2-14, 7 Eleven, 4325 S. Carefree Circle
  • 2-15, Subway, 5754 Palmer Park Blvd.
  • 2-16, Pizza Hut, 3345 N. Academy Blvd.
Ashlynn Worley

Ashlynn Worley

Ashlynn is a Digital Content Producer for KOAA News5.
