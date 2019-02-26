Colorado Springs man arrested for a string of armed robberies

COLORADO SPRINGS – On Sunday, February 17th, Colorado Springs police officers arrested Leo Doherty for outstanding warrants.
The 36-year-old Colorado Springs resident was confronted by police in a car that matched the description of the suspect vehicle used in a recent armed robbery.
The Colorado Springs Police Department’s Robbery Unit took over the investigation and executed a search warrant on the vehicle.
During the investigation, multiple items were recovered including a shotgun that links Doherty to four armed robberies.
Doherty was arrested for the robberies of the following businesses:
- 2-12, Pizza Hut, 6136 Barnes Rd.
- 2-14, 7 Eleven, 4325 S. Carefree Circle
- 2-15, Subway, 5754 Palmer Park Blvd.
- 2-16, Pizza Hut, 3345 N. Academy Blvd.