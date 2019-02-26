Colorado Springs man arrested for a string of armed robberies

COLORADO SPRINGS – On Sunday, February 17th, Colorado Springs police officers arrested Leo Doherty for outstanding warrants.

The 36-year-old Colorado Springs resident was confronted by police in a car that matched the description of the suspect vehicle used in a recent armed robbery.

The Colorado Springs Police Department’s Robbery Unit took over the investigation and executed a search warrant on the vehicle.

During the investigation, multiple items were recovered including a shotgun that links Doherty to four armed robberies.

Doherty was arrested for the robberies of the following businesses: