Colorado Springs is the 6th moving destination in the country

COLORADO SPRINGS – In the first migration study of its kind, Colorado Springs ranked 6th in the top moving destinations in the country.

HireAHelper.com’s recent 2019 hybrid moving migration study, it analyzed all the moves booked through the database in the last year along with U.S. Census data to gain a better understanding of moving in general.

After surveying migration patterns of “hybrid moves,” which is a combination of using your own transportation and hiring professionals to help, the HireAHelper migration study revealed a lot about the way people move, why, and where they are going.

The survey revealed 10.1% of Americans moved in 2018, or about 32.4 million people.

The most common reason people move is for housing-related reasons like a better house or a new job.

Colorado ranked sixth in the top 10 states that people are moving to. However, Colorado also ranked ninth in the top 10 states people are moving out of.

Ashlynn Worley

Ashlynn Worley

Ashlynn is a Digital Content Producer for KOAA News5.
