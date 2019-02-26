Canon City to keep momentum going despite Small Business Revolution loss

CANON CITY – A huge crowd filled the gymnasium at Canon City High School on Tuesday night for a watch party.

The town waited with anticipation for the result of the Small Business Revolution competition, something it had been a part of for several months.

Sadly, a video announced that Searcy, Arkansas had taken the win.

Canon City Economic Development Director Ryan Stevens said, “Feeling a little disappointed, but overall the program accomplished what it was meant to accomplish.”

Business owner Kevin Brown said, “It has helped Canon City folk recognize our community and appreciate it, and keep moving forward with that momentum…we’re happy they came down and we’ve had a lot of fun doing it.”

The big question now: what’s next for the town in its pursuits to drum up more business?

Stevens said, “It’s really about capitalizing on the momentum so putting together programs and really helping our business owners continue to grow from a marketing standpoint, from a business perspective…to really make sure that the rest of the state and the rest of the country knows who we are and what we have to offer.”

Stevens is inviting businesses to continue using the popular #mycanoncity.

The company, Deluxe, which started Small Business Revolution, is excited to return to the Top 10 towns to provide free marketing seminars to local businesses.