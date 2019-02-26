Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Canon City awaits results of ‘Small Business Revolution’ vote

CANON CITY – Cañon City is anxiously awaiting the results of a fan vote that will decide if it will be featured on the Hulu show “Small Business Revolution- Main Street.”

A watch party is being held tonight at Canon City High School.

The watch party begins at 5 p.m. and the announcement is expected at 5:30 p.m.

If they win, Cañon City will be featured on the show’s fourth season and a select number of small businesses would be eligible to receive $500,000 for marketing and renovation help.

At the last update, at the end of voting, Cañon City was in third place but the show said it was a close race.

The town has held numerous events in efforts to convince the show’s crew to pick Cañon City as a finalist.

Musician Billy Joel has endorsed the Colorado town, stating a friend and former guitarist calls Cañon City home.

The other finalist towns include Camas, Washington; Corsicana, Texas; Durant, Oklahoma; Searcy, Arkansas; and Washington, North Carolina.

Tyler Dumas

Tyler Dumas

Digital Content Producer
