Bus stops getting solar powered lights in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS – Waiting for a bus in the dark is getting safer in Colorado Springs.

Mountain Metro has identified more than 60 bus stops that don’t get enough light from the street lights in place. These stops will now be outfitted with solar-powered lights.

“Based on comments from our fixed route bus drivers, with their inability to see when there’s a rider at a bus stop, that, of course, had us decide that we need to put some lights there,” said Roger Austin with Mountain Metro Transit.

Mountain Metro has more than 900 stops but most won’t need the new lights.

Tyler Dumas

Tyler Dumas

Digital Content Producer
