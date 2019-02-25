Starving horses rescued in Park County

HARTSEL – Forty-eight malnourished horses were recently rescued from 3 different locations around Hartsel in Park County.

Several dead horses were also recovered at one property.

The Colorado Humane Society, Dumb Friends League Harmony Equine Center along with the Park County Sheriff’s office worked together to rescue the horses and transport them to the Harmony Equine Center in Franktown.

At the equine center, the malnourished horses will be closely evaluated, given warn shelter, veterinary care and physical rehabilitation.

Garret Leonard, director of The Equine Center expects to invest more than $40,000 to help these rescued horses, saying “the cost of hay has nearly doubled recently… it’s going to be very expensive to provide nourishing feed to these animals.”

Anyone who wished to donate to their care can visit harmonyequinecenter.org or call 303-751-5772.

It’s not immediately clear if the owner of the horses in Hartsel will be facing charges or why the animals were found to be in such poor health.