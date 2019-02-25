Shooting suspect charged with 1st degree murder

PUEBLO – 19-year-old Devan Martinez is now charged with 1st-degree murder after a man who was shot over the weekend succumbed to his injuries.

On February 22, Pueblo police officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1200 block of Fearnow Avenue around the Eastwood Heights neighborhood.

When officers arrived, they found a man lying in a driveway who had been shot.

Officers immediately performed first aid on the 26-year-old victim Christopher Sisneros. He was taken to a local hospital where he died over the weekend.

Martinez was found and interviewed by detectives where he was later taken into custody and transported to Pueblo County Dentention Center. The charges against him were modified and he remains in custody.