Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Pueblo Police seek public’s help in identifying suspect

PUEBLO – The Pueblo Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect.

The department said it is trying to identify the suspect seen in the video below.

The suspect appears to be wearing a dark ball cap, a hoodie that says “Central Wildcats,” and a black wrist brace on his right arm.

Pueblo PD did not report what this suspect is wanted for or any further information.

If you have information on this person, you are asked to call Pueblo Police at (719) 553-2502.

Tyler Dumas

Tyler Dumas

Digital Content Producer
More News
Cog cars made their final trip down Pikes Peak

Cog cars made their final trip down Pikes Peak

6:01 pm
Pueblo homeless census shows at least 300 sleeping on streets

Pueblo homeless census shows at least 300 sleeping on streets

5:49 pm
Snow packed sidewalks cause concern for woman in wheelchair

Snow packed sidewalks cause concern for woman in wheelchair

5:45 pm
Cog cars made their final trip down Pikes Peak
Covering Colorado

Cog cars made their final trip down Pikes Peak

Pueblo homeless census shows at least 300 sleeping on streets
News

Pueblo homeless census shows at least 300 sleeping on streets

Snow packed sidewalks cause concern for woman in wheelchair
Covering Colorado

Snow packed sidewalks cause concern for woman in wheelchair

Scroll to top
Skip to content