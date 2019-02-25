Pueblo Police seek public’s help in identifying suspect

PUEBLO – The Pueblo Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect.

The department said it is trying to identify the suspect seen in the video below.

The suspect appears to be wearing a dark ball cap, a hoodie that says “Central Wildcats,” and a black wrist brace on his right arm.

Pueblo PD did not report what this suspect is wanted for or any further information.

If you have information on this person, you are asked to call Pueblo Police at (719) 553-2502.