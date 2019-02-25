Plastic straw regulation bill dies in Legislature

DENVER – A proposed plastic straw legislation bill has been defeated in the Colorado Legislature.

The House Energy and Environment Committee turned down the bill that would have prohibited the distribution of plastic straws unless they were requested.

According to the Colorado General Assembly’s website, the bill would “prohibit a restaurant, food vendor, or other food service establishment from providing a single-use plastic beverage straw to a consumer unless the customer requests a straw.”

The bill, HB19-1143, was introduced at the State House on Jan. 29th by Rep. Susan Lontine (D-House District 1).

The bill would not have applied to self-serve straw dispensers, drive-through delivery orders, orders made through third-party delivery services (Grub Hub, Uber Eats, etc.), or orders that were prepackaged before the restaurant received them at the premises.