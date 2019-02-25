Plan in the works to shift more UCCS traffic to new on-campus road

COLORADO SPRINGS – Traffic is heavy and getting busier on the edge of the University of Colorado, Colorado Springs (UCCS). Now, there is a plan in the works between UCCS and The City of Colorado Springs to ease some of the congestion.

“The city is partnering with the University to build an internal road that basically connects the west campus with the main campus through University property,” said Colorado Springs, Engineering Manger, Mike Chaves. Austin Bluffs Parkway is a major east/west corridor that skirts the University. Nevada Avenue is another major thru street also on the edge of the campus. Currently, most drivers going to and from the University use those roads. Campus shuttles also use the roads taking students and faculty between the two sides of the campus. The new road would take a lot of campus traffic and all shuttles of the busy thru streets and move it onto the new campus specific road.

Funding for the near $2 million project is still in the approval process. The plan is for the Colorado Springs and UCCS to split the cost.

When funding is in place the project will be in a rapid timeline. “The intent is to try and build it as quickly as possible and have it open by next school year,” said Chaves.