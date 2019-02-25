Now is your chance to get an inside look at the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

EL PASO COUNTY – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is now accepting applications for the spring Citizen’s Academy.

The academy will offer civilians a broad and unique insight into the Sheriff’s Office. Participants will have the opportunity to participate in ride-alongs and tour the El Paso County Jail. Some topics of discussion inside the classroom, use of force, vice and narcotics operations, emergency services, SWAT and civil process.

The academy begins April 16 and will be held on Tuesday’s from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Graduation will be on May 28.

There is no charge, but you do need to apply. Seating is limited and only the first 40 applications received will be accepted. Applications are due by 5 p.m. March 29.

Ready to apply, download the application here and return it to the Sheriff’s Office.