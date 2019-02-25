Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Now is your chance to get an inside look at the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

EL PASO COUNTY – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is now accepting applications for the spring Citizen’s Academy.

The academy will offer civilians a broad and unique insight into the Sheriff’s Office. Participants will have the opportunity to participate in ride-alongs and tour the El Paso County Jail. Some topics of discussion inside the classroom, use of force, vice and narcotics operations, emergency services, SWAT and civil process.

The academy begins April 16 and will be held on Tuesday’s from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Graduation will be on May 28.

There is no charge, but you do need to apply. Seating is limited and only the first 40 applications received will be accepted. Applications are due by 5 p.m. March 29.

Ready to apply, download the application here and return it to the Sheriff’s Office.

Lindsay Sax

Lindsay Sax

Lindsay produces the 6 p.m. newscasts on News 5. She has worked in Southern Colorado since Oct. 2016.
More News
Appeals court rules victims of Planned Parenthood shooting can sue

Appeals court rules victims of Planned Parenthood shooting can sue

6:11 pm
Cog cars made their final trip down Pikes Peak

Cog cars made their final trip down Pikes Peak

6:01 pm
Pueblo homeless census shows at least 300 sleeping on streets

Pueblo homeless census shows at least 300 sleeping on streets

5:49 pm
Appeals court rules victims of Planned Parenthood shooting can sue
Covering Colorado

Appeals court rules victims of Planned Parenthood shooting can sue

Cog cars made their final trip down Pikes Peak
Covering Colorado

Cog cars made their final trip down Pikes Peak

Pueblo homeless census shows at least 300 sleeping on streets
News

Pueblo homeless census shows at least 300 sleeping on streets

Scroll to top
Skip to content