Local wage option legislation introduced in the House

DENVER – New legislation unveiled Monday aims to provide local governments the option to raise the minimum wage within their jurisdictions.

“We are giving the power to set the local minimum wage to our municipalities and counties,” Rep. Rochelle Galindo said. “Our state is so diverse and what works for Denver is not necessarily going to work for Greeley or Trinidad. The Local Wage Option is a tool that can help Colorado’s workers and communities thrive.”

HB19-1210 would allow Colorado counties and cities to increase their minimum wage to more effectively address the local cost of living beyond the statewide minimum wage, currently at $11.10 an hour.

“This really is a simple concept. Colorado is a very diverse state with a lot of diverse local economies and one size does not fit all,” Rep. Jovan Melton said. “It’s important that we address that state dynamic by giving more of a say to our local communities to determine what best fits their needs, and what best helps their communities and their families.”

The bill was introduced in the house Monday and will now await a hearing in the Transportation & Local Government committee.