Local boy presented with Hero Award medal for helping mother during medical emergency

COLORADO SPRINGS – A local boy is being honored for helping get medical attention to his mother.

The El Paso – Teller 911 Authority presented 7-year-old Bentley Boyd with the Hero Award medal Monday at Oak Creek Elementary.

Bentley’s mother was suddenly overcome by a panic attack while driving and he unlocked her phone and called 911.

“They had me do the address, but I didn’t know what it was so I had to look for landmarks and also they said what is wrong with your mom,” Bentley said.

Dispatchers also told the kids the importance of knowing when and when not to call for help.

Tyler Dumas

Tyler Dumas

Digital Content Producer
