Lanes of Highway 50 closed west of Cañon City due to a rock slide

FREMONT COUNTY – The Colorado Department of Transportation tweeted Monday morning that all lanes of Highway 50 are closed in both directions west of Highway 9 due to a rock slide.

Lanes are closed throughout a 16-mile stretch of the road from Fremont County Road 157 to Colorado Highway 69 at Texas Creek.

Cotrip.org shows that the slide happened around milemarker 260, near the Five Points Campsite along the Arkansas River.

If you want to avoid the area, drivers can take Highway 67 in Penrose to Highway 96 to Highway 69 to rejoin Highway 50 at Texas Creek on a southerly route. According to Google Maps, that detour takes about one hour and 36 minutes.

Drivers can also take a detour to the north using Highway 9 and Highway 285 to reach Poncha Springs. Using that route, it would take a little more than two hours from Cañon City to Poncha Springs.