Denver teachers vote to accept new contract

DENVER – After a three-day strike earlier this month, teachers in Denver have overwhelmingly voted to accept a new contract.

The teachers’ union announced Monday that 97% of members voted for the deal.

The deal provides an average base pay increase of 11.7% in the next school year for teachers and support staffers like social workers.

It also creates a more standard salary schedule that allows teachers to earn more pay based on experience and education but still includes incentive pay.

The school board must also vote to accept the new contract.

More than half of the 4,725 teachers in district-run schools walked off the job February 11th. It was Denver’s first teachers’ walkout in 25 years and came about a year after striking West Virginia teachers launched the national “Red4Ed” movement.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)

Ashlynn Worley

Ashlynn Worley

Ashlynn is a Digital Content Producer for KOAA News5.
