Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Colorado Springs Utilities workers training for Power Pole Rodeo

COLORADO SPRINGS – Colorado Springs Utilities crews are training for a big competition next month.

Line pole teams from all over the country will come to the Springs for a national Power Pole Rodeo where hundreds of linemen will compete in real life scenarios that test their skill.

“They’re enhancing their skills in climbing on top of a poll,” said Joe Awad, CEO of Colorado Springs Utilities. “The events are typically timed, and at the same time they are going to be examined for the quality of workmanship they do.”

The event, which will be held March 30th at Rockledge Ranch, is free and open to the public.

Tyler Dumas

Tyler Dumas

Digital Content Producer
More News
Plastic straw regulation bill dies in Legislature

Plastic straw regulation bill dies in Legislature

9:12 pm
Colorado Springs Utilities workers training for Power Pole Rodeo

Colorado Springs Utilities workers training for Power Pole Rodeo

7:51 pm
Local boy presented with Hero Award medal for helping mother during medical emergency

Local boy presented with Hero Award medal for helping mother during medical emergency

7:29 pm
Plastic straw regulation bill dies in Legislature
Covering Colorado

Plastic straw regulation bill dies in Legislature

Colorado Springs Utilities workers training for Power Pole Rodeo
Covering Colorado

Colorado Springs Utilities workers training for Power Pole Rodeo

Local boy presented with Hero Award medal for helping mother during medical emergency
Covering Colorado

Local boy presented with Hero Award medal for helping mother during medical emergency

Scroll to top
Skip to content