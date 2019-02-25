Colorado Springs Utilities workers training for Power Pole Rodeo

COLORADO SPRINGS – Colorado Springs Utilities crews are training for a big competition next month.

Line pole teams from all over the country will come to the Springs for a national Power Pole Rodeo where hundreds of linemen will compete in real life scenarios that test their skill.

“They’re enhancing their skills in climbing on top of a poll,” said Joe Awad, CEO of Colorado Springs Utilities. “The events are typically timed, and at the same time they are going to be examined for the quality of workmanship they do.”

The event, which will be held March 30th at Rockledge Ranch, is free and open to the public.