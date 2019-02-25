Colorado man celebrates 300th visit to Casa Bonita

DENVER – A Denver man is on a mission to spread the word of the epic greatness that is one of the city’s most iconic restaurants.

Andrew Novick has been to Casa Bonita every year since it opened in 1974, when he was five-years-old.

He recently celebrated his 300th visit.

He says his favorite meal is chile rellenos and cheese enchiladas. His favorite attractions are the waterfall and Black Bart’s Cave.

For the big visit, he invited 300 people. 420 people showed up.

20 percent of the sales, about $1,500, went to Food Bridge Marketplace, a food incubator that helps refugees and immigrants.

When asked if he thinks he could make it to 400 visits, he said it’s possible, but it could take a while.