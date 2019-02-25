Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Cog cars made their final trip down Pikes Peak

COLORADO SPRINGS – Train cars for the Pikes Peak cog railway made their final trip down the mountain Monday.

Crews lifted the cars onto flatbeds to move them through Manitou Springs.

This is a major step in the railway’s plan to purchase new cars and equipment from a company in Switzerland.

Long-time lovers of the cog train watched crews move the cars with mixed emotions.

“I was really disappointed when I read that the Broadmoor wasn’t going to necessarily even bother to refurbish it, but now that they’re gonna do that, I think it’s good,” Russell Stevens said.

The three cars will rest in the yard of a local construction company until their future use is determined.

The project is expected to be complete in 2021.

 

Ashlynn Worley

Ashlynn Worley

Ashlynn is a Digital Content Producer for KOAA News5.
