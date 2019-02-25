Chipita Park Road to close until April for flooding project

Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
CASCADE – Chipita Park Road will be closed for months starting Monday while construction crews install a new culvert in the area.

No through traffic will be allowed between Fountain Road and Highway 24 while crews work on the project, which is designed to improve drainage in the area. Detours will be in place while the work occurs.

Drivers should use Highway 24 as an alternate route to get north and south while the work continues.

The project is expected to wrap up in April. The county said the project is funded by a community development block grant program designated for disaster recovery.

Tom Kackley is a digital content producer at KOAA News 5. He has worked in southern Colorado since 2016.
