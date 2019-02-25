Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Appeals court rules victims of Planned Parenthood shooting can sue

COLORADO SPRINGS – A Colorado appeals court has ruled that victims of the 2015 Planned Parenthood shooting can sue the clinic.

The ruling reverses a lower court ruling that only admitted shooter Robert Dear was responsible.

The victims and their families have argued that because of a long history of violence at abortion clinics, Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountain should have taken more security precautions that might have prevented the shooting.

Dear is charged with 179 counts but has still not been ruled mentally competent to stand trial. His next competency hearing is in April.

Tyler Dumas

