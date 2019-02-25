22-year-old who crashed into a tree over the weekend has died

COLORADO SPRINGS – A 22-year-old Colorado Springs man who ran off the road, hitting a large tree Friday night died Sunday as a result of his injuries.

Cristian Bridgewater was driving along Carmel and Capulin Dr. when his pick-up truck ran off the road and hit a large tree Friday night.

Bridgewater was pinned inside his vehicle, and the Colorado Springs Fire Department rescued him. He was transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

Around 4 p.m. Sunday, Bridgewater died as a result of the injuries he suffered in the crash.

Police are still investigating this crash. It is unclear if speed, alcohol, or drugs were factors involved.

However, police do believe inclement weather is a considerable factor.

Bridgewater is the seventh traffic-related death in 2019.

According to police, this time last year there was the same number of traffic facilities in Colorado Springs.