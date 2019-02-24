Suspected DUI driver injures two Sheridan Police officers

SHERIDAN – “Please don’t drink and drive.”

The Sheridan Police Department tweeted that message Sunday morning after two of their officers were injured by a suspected DUI driver.

The department said the suspected DUI driver slammed into the back of a patrol car Sunday morning on S. Federal Blvd.

Reporting partner 9News in Denver spoke to the Sheridan Police Chief who said the incident began with an officer who was working a traffic stop on Federal Blvd. Sunday morning. During the stop, a second officer showed up at the scene to cover the first.

The Chief said around 1:45 a.m. the suspected drunk driver rear-ended the second officer’s patrol car. The second officer was in the vehicle at the time and the first officer was standing outside the vehicle.

The first officer was hit by the second officer’s car and thrown into the street.

Both officers were reportedly rushed to an area hospital where they were treated and released.