SHIELD 616 to donate protective gear to firefighters

COLORADO SPRINGS- A dozen Colorado Springs firefighters will be a little more safe on the job thanks to a local non-profit group.

On Sunday, ‘Shield 616’, an organization that provides tactical safety gear to first responders will be making a donation to 12 Colorado Springs Firefighters.

The organization typically makes these donations to police officers and sheriff’s deputies.

At Heart of the Springs Church Sunday morning, the organization will make the donation to all Station 6 House firefighters.

In a press release the organization says they are ‘honored and blessed to present 12 rifle rated active shooter kits to the fine men and women of Station 6 Fire House.’

If you’d like more information about the organizaiton, or if you’d like to help out with Shield 616, visit the following link: SHIELD 616.