Pueblo Police respond to gunfire, recover handgun from juvenile

PUEBLO – Just after midnight Saturday, Pueblo Police received reports of gunfire in the area of 1400 E. 13th Street.

When officers arrived in the area, four juvenile males fled but were caught a short time later.

According to police, one of the juveniles had a concealed, .40 caliber handgun on him.

PD said several 9mm shell casings were also found in the street, but whoever fired them had left the area and the four juveniles would not give officers any information on who fired the rounds.

The juvenile who was carrying the handgun was booked into PYC for weapons possession and carrying a concealed weapon.

Pueblo PD said a stolen car was also recovered in the same block.

