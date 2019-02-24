“Myopic Bandit” robs six Denver area banks in five months, FBI seeks help in identifying her

DENVER – Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force, are seeking the public’s help in identifying a bank robber dubbed the “Myopic Bandit.”

The Myopic Bandit has robbed six banks in the Denver area between Feb. 2019 and October 2018. The most recent robbery occurred on Feb. 21st in Littleton.

According to the FBI, during each robbery, the bandit has passed a robbery note to a teller. During the most recent crime, she threatened the use of a weapon and then displayed a handgun.

The bandit is described as a white or Asian female, 40-50 years old, about 5’3″ tall, with a medium build. During each robbery, she has worn a hat, often accompanied by a pair of large glasses.

A list, including dates, times, and locations, of the banks she has robbed can be seen below.

If you have any information on this person, you are asked to call the FBI Task Force at (303) 629-7171. You can remain anonymous and earn up to $2,000 by calling CRIMESTOPPERS at (720) 913-STOP (7867).

