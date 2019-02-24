Bustang transit service is short on drivers

DENVER (AP) – The Colorado Department of Transportation’s intercity bus service has expanded rapidly across the state since its debut in 2015.

Ridership on the Bustang service has increased from nearly 9,000 passengers in January 2016 to more than 21,000 passengers last month.

The Denver Post reports that as it works to expand its reach in Colorado, the service is struggling to find drivers for a relatively low-paying job in an ultra-low unemployment environment where legal marijuana adds another barrier to recruitment.

Bustang operations manager Mike Timlin says Bustang’s run from Denver to Fort Collins is short a bus, as is the West Line along Interstate 70 from Denver to Grand Junction because there aren’t enough drivers.

Timlin says CDOT will work with its Bustang contractor to bolster driver recruitment and retention efforts.

(Information from: The Denver Post, http://www.denverpost.com)