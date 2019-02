COLORADO SPRINGS – The snowy roads didn’t keep many people home Saturday morning as hundreds made their way to the Sportsmans Expo.

The event is nearing its 10th year in the Springs.

An estimated 8 – 10 thousand people are expected to attend the event.

This year, multiple speakers are giving presentations on topics from hunting to fishing and everything outdoors.

Organizers say they’re excited to see how much the event is growing each year.

The event this year runs through Sunday evening.