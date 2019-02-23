Pueblo Police make arrest in Friday night shooting

PUEBLO – Friday night around 8:30 p.m., Pueblo Police Officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1200 block of Fearnow Ave.

Officers responded to the residence in Eastwood Heights neighborhood following a report of a man lying in a driveway.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers located a 26-year-old man who had been shot and was partly lying in the driveway of the residence.

Pueblo PD said the responding officers immediately began providing first aid until AMR personnel and members of the Pueblo Fire Department arrived and were able to take over. The man was taken to a local hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Following investigation of the incident, a 19-year-old suspect was located and interviewed by detectives. That suspect has been identified as Devan Martinez.

Martinez was later taken into custody and transported to the Pueblo County Detention Center on 1st Degree Assault charges.