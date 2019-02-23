Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Pueblo Police investigating overnight drive-by shooting

PUEBLO – The Pueblo Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred Friday night.

According to Pueblo PD, at 1:35 a.m. officers responded to a residence on Vernon Pl. on a report of a drive-by shooting.

Responding officers found that the residence had been hit several times by what they said appears to be .45 caliber rounds.

PD said officers determined the shooting likely occurred around midnight.

The resident of the home told officers that she believes her son knows who the perpetrators of the shooting are, but he was not forthcoming with officers.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

Tyler Dumas

Tyler Dumas

Digital Content Producer
